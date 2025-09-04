Guwahati: In a dramatic joint operation, Assam Police and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Thursday afternoon launched a raid at Subhadra Apartment in the Infocity area of Bhubaneswar to apprehend one of Assam’s most wanted accused, identified as Sameer Patnaik, accused in multi-crore financial scams.

Patnaik, who has been on the radar of Assam Police for months, faces multiple charges of fraud and financial crimes amounting to crores of rupees.

A court warrant is pending against him, making him a high-profile fugitive on Assam Police’s list of most wanted economic offenders.

Sources revealed that Patnaik had earlier been arrested by the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar but was released on bail only a few days ago.

Acting swiftly after securing fresh warrants, Assam Police intensified their search following credible intelligence inputs suggesting his hideout in the Odisha capital.

According to eyewitness accounts, police teams arrived at Subhadra Apartment under Infocity police station limits around noon and tried to gain access to a flat suspected to be Patnaik’s shelter. The apartment door was locked from inside, and despite repeated knocks and calls, there was no response. Eventually, the police forced entry into the flat.

In a surprising twist, the absconding himself was not found inside. Instead, an unidentified woman was present at the location. She has been detained, and interrogation is underway to ascertain her connection to Patnaik and his whereabouts.

Security around the apartment complex has been heightened, with plainclothes personnel deployed to monitor every movement. Police vehicles remained stationed at the site while both Assam and Commissionerate Police officers coordinated the operation to prevent any possible escape.

Officials have confirmed that raids and follow-up searches will continue in Bhubaneswar and adjoining areas to trace Patnaik.

Authorities suspect he may still be in the city and could be receiving support from local contacts.

This latest development underscores the growing coordination between inter-state police forces to track down fugitives involved in high-profile financial frauds.

As the hunt for Patnaik continues, his disappearance from the suspected hideout has added yet another layer of intrigue to the unfolding case.