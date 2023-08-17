Guwahati: A youth in Tamulpur in Assam was allegedly killed on Thursday on suspicion of theft by locals.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Brahma of Tinipukhuri Gaon in Tamulpur.

Locals claimed that while Binod was from a very poor and used to somehow survive, he was not a thief.

One of the locals told the media that Binod was allegedly killed by Bolai Das who claimed that he (Binod) committed theft at his house.

The locals claimed that Bolai had early in the morning told them of a theft at his house but when they came to his house, they found Binod lying dead being tied to a pole.

Another local claimed that while Binod being a thief may not be possible, he surely had visited Bolai’s house as it was more like a gambling den.

A police source said that they are investigating the matter and the prime accused, Bolai Das is absconding.