Guwahati: A young man from Arkatipur in Cachar district of Assam has embraced Hinduism to marry his long-time Hindu partner from Itkhola, Silchar.

Tanbir Aziz Laskar, 22, legally changed his name to Tanbir Sharma after converting to Hinduism, a decision he made voluntarily in the face of mounting opposition from both families and communities due to the couple’s interfaith relationship.

The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for several years but struggled to gain acceptance from their respective backgrounds.

Undeterred, Tanbir proceeded with the conversion process and formalized his name change through a sworn affidavit on September 24, 2024.

The Silchar branch of Bharat Sevashram Sangha issued an official letter confirming the development. It states:

“This document serves to certify that Tanbir Aziz Laskar, born on June 9, 2002, son of Sahab Uddin Laskar, and a resident of Rongpur Part-I, P.O.- Rongpur Part-1, P.S.-Silchar, District-Cachar, State- Assam, has voluntarily chosen to convert to Hinduism and has officially changed his name to Tanbir Sharma through a sworn affidavit dated September 24, 2024, at Silchar.”

The letter also highlights that Tanbir had shown a keen interest in Hinduism and its cultural practices since his early years.

Following the conversion and legal formalities, the couple moved to Delhi, where they solemnised their marriage through court registration. They have since started their married life together, away from the scrutiny of social pressures back home.