Guwahati: The Lakhimpur District Youth Congress staged a protest outside the North Lakhimpur Police Station on Saturday night following the arrest of Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh in Guwahati.

Singh was detained over a social media post allegedly targeting Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka and his family. The complaint was filed by Deka’s wife at the North Lakhimpur Police Station.

The Congress party condemned the arrest, calling it political vendetta by the ruling BJP. As Singh was brought to the police station, hundreds of Youth Congress members gathered in protest, demanding his immediate release and accusing the government of misusing law enforcement for political purposes.

Singh was produced before a judicial magistrate in North Lakhimpur today. Speaking to the media, he claimed he was being falsely accused in retaliation for filing a PIL in the Gauhati High Court regarding rape cases, including two allegedly linked to MLA Manab Deka.

The Lakhimpur District Congress Committee has initiated legal proceedings for Singh’s bail. His counsel, Uttam Phukan, stated that a bail petition will be submitted on Monday.

Singh has been booked under Section 356(2) of BNS, along with provisions of the IT Act, 2000, and the SC/ST Act, 1989.