GUWAHATI: A workshop on women empowerment through poultry farming was recently held in Guwahati, Assam.

The workshop titled – “Empowering Women through Capacity Building in Good Poultry Farm management” was held at the conference hall of Directorate of Extension Education of Assam Agriculture University in Guwahati.

The workshop-cum-training programme was sponsored by the national commission on women, New Delhi.

It was held from May 9 to 13 under the leadership of Dr Atul Borgohain, Associate Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara Campus in Guwahati.

A total of 30 women farmers from Morigaon district of Assam participated in the programme and 18 resource persons from different departments of College of Veterinary Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, financial institution like State Bank of India and Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Limited, Guwahati imparted lectures, field visits and practical demonstrations on different aspects of poultry farming and business start-up to the participants.

Participants were taken to ALPCO, Guwahati for an exposure visit and the poultry product processing unit of the college for hands-on-experience.

The programme was formally inaugurated by the Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Dr BN Saikia as chief guest, Joint Registrar, AAU and Dr BK Sarmah as Guest of Honour.

Associate Director Extension Education, AAU, Dr. Atul Borgohain presided over the meeting. Dr. Reema Saikia, Assistant Professor, Department of Poultry Science acted as course Director and Dr. Leema Bora, and Dr. S. Payeng, Assistant Professor, Department of Extension Education, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara acted as Course Coordinators.

On the occasion Dr Saikia urged the participants to take this training as an opportunity to learn and realise their ability to earn extra for their household through poultry farming.

He also emphasized on the necessacity of women to take lead in enterpreneurship development and income generation.

An Extension Bulletin on “Poultry based livestock management practices” was also released by the Dean and distributed to the farmers.

The Valedictory function was marked with an overview of the event by the course Director, feedback from participants and Certificate distribution.

The farmers expressed their satisfaction on the training programme and requested for more similar trainings in future.