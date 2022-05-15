Guwahati: Ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli have been suspended for an indefinite period from Sunday in view of the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra river.

Majuli district administration on Sunday stated that the ferry services between Nimati-Kamalabari have been suspended in view of the increase in the water level of Brahmaputra.

The administration further informed that the suspension will remain effective till further notice.

Following incessant rainfall in Assam, the water level of the Brahmaputra river is rising.

At least three people were killed and a few others went missing following heavy landslides triggered by incessant rains in the Dima Hasao district in Assam.

ASDMA officials said that around 25,000 people are affected by floods in 94 villages across five districts in Assam – Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West and Nagaon.

At least 227 people, including 68 women, took shelter in 10 relief camps.

Of the five districts, Cachar is the worst hit where 21,500 people were affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 affected and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the pre-monsoon flood.