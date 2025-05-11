Guwahati: Assam’s Basistha Police in Guwahati have arrested a woman and her lover for the gruesome murder of her missing son, whose dismembered body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near the Forest Department office.

Investigators identified the victim as 10-year-old Mrinmoy Barman, a Class V student of Navodaya Jatiya Vidyalaya, who was earlier reported missing. Following intense questioning, police detained the child’s mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, and her lover, Jyotimoy Haloi. According to police sources, both admitted to killing the child.

A local waste collector made the horrifying discovery after noticing a black trolley bag abandoned by the roadside between Basistha and Indira Nagar. Human legs were visible from the partially unzipped bag. The area, known for its lack of street lighting and surveillance despite housing several government buildings, has long remained vulnerable.

Dipali, who works at a clinic, initially pretended her son had gone missing and filed a report with police. However, her contradictory statements during questioning raised red flags. Investigators later found that she had applied for a divorce from her husband, Bikash Barman, two months ago and was in a relationship with Jyotimoy Haloi, a temporary peon at the Accountant General’s office.

Police also recovered the child’s schoolbag from the crime scene. Officers brought both accused to the spot to reconstruct the sequence of events. A magistrate inspected the location and the recovered body parts.

Dipali is currently in custody at Basistha Police Station. Meanwhile, investigators are sending the remains for forensic testing to confirm the child’s identity.

The shocking murder has sparked widespread outrage across the city. Locals are urging authorities to tighten security and install better surveillance systems in poorly lit and neglected parts of the city, which they say have become hotspots for violent crimes.