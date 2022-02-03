MARGHERITA: A woman was killed and her husband was injured when a truck (PB-11BU-5409) used in the transportation of coal rammed their scooter at Margherita in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The woman was riding pillion with her husband when the accident took place.

According to reports, the accident took place on National Highway 315 near India Club under Margherita Police Station when Raju Gurung and his wife Sarita Gurung were on the way to Bargolai from Margherita on the scooter.

Police said following the accident the driver left the truck at the spot and ran away.

Critically injured Sarita Gurung died on the way to the hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 19-year-old youth died after his bike collided with a four-wheeler on NH-315 at Margherita.

The accident took place when the bike (AS23N0517) he was riding collided with a car near Dihing Tea Garden under Margherita Police Station.

The youth has been identified as Sumon Dutt, son of Chandan Dutt, a resident of Digboi.