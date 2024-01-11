Guwahati: A girl was found dead hanging at a hotel in Dhemaji, Assam on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

As per reports, the deceased was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The incident has been suspected to be a suicide.

The woman has been identified as Pallabi Saikia of Jorhat’s Titabor locality.

The police said that they were informed by the hotel staff after the woman did not open the door for a long time.

The hotel staff were suspicious and informed the police who came and opened the door.

The woman was found dead in the room.

However, the police launched an investigation to find out if it was a suicide or if there was any foul play.