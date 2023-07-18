Lakhimpur: A woman died and another was hospitalized after consuming burgers at a restaurant in North Assam’s Lakhimpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Lavanya Tamuli, while the other woman, Binu Bora, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in upper Assam’s Golaghat district.

Tamuli and Bora had gone to a restaurant called Nayantara in Bihpuriya on Sunday afternoon. They both ate burgers there and returned to Golaghat in the evening.

However, they started feeling unwell later that night and were rushed to a hospital. Tamuli died on Monday morning, while Bora is still in the hospital.

The exact cause of the women’s illness is yet to be ascertained, but police have said that they are investigating the matter.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety in the area. The health department officials said that they will be inspecting the restaurant and taking necessary action.