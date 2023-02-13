MORIGAON: The police in Assam have arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly being involved in leaking of a question paper of an examination of the state’s health department.

The husband-wife duo was arrested for allegedly leaking question paper of the Assam health department’s Grade-3 exam, held on Sunday (February 12).

The arrested persons have been identified as Nasma Begum and her husband Mofiz Uddin.

Both Nasma Begum and Mofiz Uddin hail from Moirabari in Morigaon district of Assam.

According to reports, a part of question paper was found in the examination hall.

Thereafter, someone took picture of the question paper and posted it in the social media, making it viral.

After preliminary investigation, it has come came to light that the mastermind behind the ‘leaking’ of the question paper was Nasma Begum from Lakhimpur district in Assam.

Nasma had appeared for her examination in Lakhimpur in Assam from where the question paper was leaked.

It is being alleged that her phone was used to leak the question paper.