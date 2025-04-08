Assam: Wine shops to remain open till 11 pm in Guwahati, bars till 12:30 am

Guwahati: The Assam Excise Department has officially extended liquor service hours in Guwahati, revising timings for both retail and on-site consumption venues within the city limits.

According to the new directive, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) OFF shops which sell liquor for home use can now remain open until 11:00 PM, pushing past the previous closing time.

Meanwhile, IMFL ON premises, such as bars, clubs, and restaurants, have received a service extension and are now permitted to serve alcohol until 12:30 AM, up from the earlier midnight cutoff. These changes are effective immediately and apply exclusively to Guwahati.

The move follows growing public demand and is aimed at supporting the city’s hospitality industry. Reports from April 5 had indicated that the government was considering such an extension to boost nightlife and local businesses.

However, some confusion had surfaced after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference in Dibrugarh, appeared to suggest that liquor shops across Assam would be allowed to remain open until 2:00 AM. The statement sparked debates over public safety and law and order concerns.

The Chief Minister later clarified via social media that his remarks were misunderstood, confirming that the extended hours would not apply statewide.

The current revision is restricted to Guwahati and has been officially implemented by the Excise Department.