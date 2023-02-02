Guwahati: Following heavy VIP movement due to the G20 meeting, a massive traffic jam was witnessed on National Highway 37 at Raha in Central Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday evening.

Due to heavy VIP movement including G20 delegates and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, long traffic jams occurred at the Raha toll plaza.

Vehicles, especially trucks, up to a distance of 2 km were stranded on either side of the toll plaza for hours.

A few irate truck drivers were also seen arguing with police, who were trying to regulate traffic.

Heated arguments broke out between the police and the truckers as they were stopped from crossing the Raha toll plaza in the guise of VIP movement.

“Since I had a family function to attend in Guwahati, I had to reach on time but due to the traffic snarls, I could not make it on time. I reached Guwahati after 11 pm,” said Gautam Hazarika, a commuter.

“I was stuck at Raha toll plaza for over an hour. There was absolutely no movement on the stretch,” said another commuter.

Locals blamed the district administration and the police for the mismanagement.