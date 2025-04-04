North Lakhimpur: The case of an accused person wanted by police in Lakhimpur has created uproar in public domains and social media as he recently received the official Bihu present of the Assam Chief Minister meant for eminent persons.

Chida Das, an accused in several theft cases in Lakhimpur’s Panigaon area was presented the Chief Minister’s Bihu greetings gift by the local Gram Pradhan in Bochagaon under Panigaon Gaon Panchayat recently.

As per the official directive, the Gram Pradhan took a photograph of the presentation which became viral on social media.

According to sources, the entire episode could be the result of human errors in shortlisting the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister’s Bihu Greetings consist of a Bihuwan wrapped inside a gift box and are being distributed among eminent persons in every district, including media persons.

Chida Das is a wanted accused in Case Numbers 55/23, 107/16, 106/16, and 26/23 at Panigaon Police Station in Lakhimpur district.

His mugshot hangs on the wall of the same police station as a wanted felon.