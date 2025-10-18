Guwahati: Silchar’s Assam University has announced that it will honour the late music legend Zubeen Garg by naming its new 500-seat auditorium after him and placing a statue in his honour.

The decision was made during the 176th meeting of the university’s Executive Council.

The auditorium, which is currently under construction with funding from the state government, will be officially dedicated to the beloved singer upon completion.

To further celebrate his legacy, the council has also approved the installation of Zubeen Garg’s statue in front of the building, symbolising his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Vice-Chancellor Rajive Mohan Pant has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking additional funds to speed up the project’s completion.

Meanwhile, Assam University’s Diphu Campus will name its new conference hall after Zubeen Garg as well.

“This is a heartfelt tribute to the heartthrob of Assam, whose melodies and humanitarian spirit touched countless lives,” said Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath.