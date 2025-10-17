Guwahati: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on Friday (Oct 17) that their investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg may take up to three more months to conclude.

SPF has stated that it does not suspect foul play in the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg, following preliminary investigations conducted under Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010.

Garg, 52, passed away on September 19 while in Singapore.

According to the police, they responded to a call for assistance from St John’s Island around 3:30 pm, where they found Garg unconscious.

He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Authorities have stressed that no foul play is suspected.

In response to inquiries, the SPF also confirmed that on October 1, 2025, it had shared a copy of Garg’s autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India, as requested.

While the investigation continues, the police have clarified that once completed, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore.

The Coroner will then determine if an official inquiry is necessary. Any conclusions from the inquiry will be made public.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, which requires time,” the police stated on Friday. “We ask for patience and understanding from all parties involved and urge the public to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information.”