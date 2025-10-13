Kolkata: This is getting more tedious than what was expected – sad that iconic singer Zubeen Garg had to face an untimely death in Singapore.

Barbs are omnipresent as several circles are smelling a rat over the entire issue.

Was he murdered?

Did he die a death at the behest of anybody?

The SIT set up by the Assam government is leaving no stones unturned to unravel the truth.

And guess what – It has also gone to the extent of meeting 13 prominent personalities of Assam on Tuesday after the submission of the post-mortem report to the court.

So, there is no dearth of initiative.

But spewing venom by political parties is ubiquitous – Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress blames Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the pace at which the investigation is going, while Akhil Gogoi passes the buck to CM Sarma’s wife over her involvement in the function which Zubeen attended in Singapore.

There is pandemonium galore as Assam’s icon who has left for his heavenly abode seeks justice.

Zubeen’s wife is craving for the truth to be unveiled but the political dynamic come into play.

And wasn’t that a given?

The SIT is reportedly doing everything possible to ensure that justice prevails but what we are fed with is a plethora of stories that is only baffling and nothing else.

Where do we stand at the end of the day?

The never-ending wait to be a witness to the truth or being a victim to ambiguity that may not expose the real culprits

However, at the end of the day, patience calls the shots as the probe intensifies.

The individuals to be quizzed on Tuesday include Manoj Kumar Goswami, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Dr Hitesh Baruah, Rahul Gautam Sharma, Phanindra Kumar Devchowdhury, Sanjeev Phukan, Ramanuj Dutta Chowdhury, Shyamantaka Gautam, Utpal Sarma, Zarir Hussain, and Rajdeep Bailung Baruah.

Fair enough!

But what how much substance will they be able to add to the investigation?

Will they ruffle feathers in a bid to substantiate the proof?

Will they be gutsy enough to ensure that the kin of the artiste get justice?

Too early to comment, but the mudslinging in the process is unwarranted.

Before winding up – Zubeen’s fans seek justice and justice in the true sense of the term.

But will they?

That is the million-dollar question!

The political slugfest over Zubeen’s demise is wishful thinking and something that deserves to be abhorred!