Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team has locked a packaged drinking water unit in connection with the inquiry into the death of Assam icon Zubeen Garg.

The facility in the Soigaon Industrial Development Centre, was targeted during an eight-hour search operation that resulted in its closure.

The factory, named Mahavir Aqua, was taken a year ago by Siddharth Sharma, the manager at the centre of the ongoing investigation. The unit has remained non-operational since its purchase and currently lacks a nameplate, according to investigators.

Sharma handled Zubeen Garg and has been detained as part of police investigations into the singer’s death. Sharma faces serious non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, reports India Today NE.

The Zubeen Garg case came up the air “after the singer’s September death in Singapore. Zubeen, 52, a legendary figure in Assamese music and cinema, died on September 19 in a swimming accident in Singapore. However, subsequent investigations transformed what appeared to be a tragic accident into a complex criminal inquiry.”

The Criminal Investigation Department stated it now has a “definite angle” in the case following the receipt of the viscera report from the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi. A substantial cash transaction of more than Rs 1 crore was discovered by the SIT in the bank accounts of two Zubeen Garg security personnel.