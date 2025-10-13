Dibrugarh: Oil India Limited (OIL) has inked a long-term firm Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) for continued supply of 1.4 MMSCMD of Natural Gas to NEEPCO’s Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) at Bokuloni, Dibrugarh for another 15 years.

The new agreement with a term of 15 years, succeeds the earlier 10-year arrangement between the two companies.

The agreement was executed by the Executive Director (Business Development), OIL Ranjan Goswami and Executive Director (Operation & Maintenance), NEEPCO, Bijit Kumar Goswami at the AGBPS office at Bokuloni, Dibrugarh, Assam.

AGBPS is the largest gas-based power plant in Assam and plays a vital role in meeting the Power Demand of the Region. The signing of this extended-term agreement reaffirms OIL’s committment and confidence in its strong reserve base and its capability to ensure sustained gas supply from its domestic sources.

Through this long-standing partnership, OIL and NEEPCO continue to secure the Power needs of Assam and the Northeast, thus strengthening regional energy security and advancing the vision of affordable and clean energy.

As the anchor energy company of the region, OIL remains focused on expanding its upstream portfolio and supporting India’s transition towards a gas-based economy.