Guwahati: In a defining moment for Assam’s collective memory, preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of the grand Martyrs’ Memorial Park at West Boragaon, Guwahati, on December 10 ; Swahid Divas (Martyrs’ Day); Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora announced on Monday.

“This sacred project stands as Assam’s eternal salute to its sons and daughters who sacrificed everything for our identity and dignity,” Bora asserted.

The ambitious project seeks to immortalize the brave martyrs who laid down their lives during the six-year-long historic Assam Movement, waged for safeguarding the rights and identity of the state’s indigenous communities.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora said that construction work of the memorial and adjoining park is progressing rapidly to ensure its timely completion.

Spread over 116 bighas of land, the sprawling memorial complex will feature a 67.2-metre-high tower, busts of martyrs, a light and sound show, cycling track, food court, and several public amenities, blending history with heritage.

During a visit to the site, Bora was accompanied by a delegation of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), including Chief Adviser Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, President Utpal Sharma, and General Secretary Samiran Phukan. The minister reviewed ongoing construction and chaired a detailed progress meeting, directing officials to expedite all pending works for completion ahead of the inauguration.

He reaffirmed that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government remains committed to implementing the core clauses of the Assam Accord and to protecting the interests of every ethnic community across the state.

Senior officials present included Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister Kuntalmani Sharma Bordoloi, Chief Minister’s Principal Press Secretary Dhruva Mahanta, Principal Secretary of the Implementation Department of the Assam Accord Division G. D. Tripathi, Secretary Pallav Gopal Jha, Joint Secretaries Arup Kumar Pathak and Dharanidhar Das, PWD Chief Engineer Jewel Timung, and Director of Horticulture Nripen Das, among others.

The upcoming memorial, once inaugurated, is expected to become a landmark of pride, remembrance, and unity a solemn reminder of the Assam Movement’s enduring spirit and the martyrs who shaped the destiny of the state.