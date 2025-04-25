Assam University student faces FIR for anti-national post on Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Assam University, Silchar, has filed an FIR against Md Bahauddin Choudhury, a computer science student, accusing him of posting anti-national and inflammatory content related to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

According to ABVP, Choudhury’s April 23 social media post used derogatory language towards those discussing the attack and spread misinformation aimed at inciting communal tension.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The organization has demanded strict legal action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing threats to national security and social harmony.

Following the backlash, Choudhury issued a public apology via Facebook, admitting to using “aggressive and offensive” language but claiming he did not intend to offend.

University authorities are investigating the matter as ABVP continues to press for legal consequences.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!