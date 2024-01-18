Guwahati: Assam University’s Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (NTEA) held its elections on January 18, drawing strong interest from members.

The day witnessed several positions filled unanimously.

Sagnik Choudhary became President, Dr Pinak Kanti Roy General Secretary, and Prithviraj Goala Vice President, all without facing challengers.

However, the Assistant General Secretary position saw a close contest. Amit Kumar Deb and Kishor Kanti Paul battled it out, with Paul ultimately securing the seat with 177 votes.

Sankar Suklabaidya claimed the Treasurer’s post unopposed, while 17 candidates competed for 11 Executive Member positions.

Joydip Chakraborty won the Assistant Treasurer’s seat with 151 votes.

The final 11 Executive Members include Kutub Uddin Ansari, Deborshi Dey, Kingkor Purkayastha, K Anand Kr Singh, Utpal Das, Sangita Goala, Bipresh Goswami, Monoj Dutta, Ranu Dhar Rabha, Shova Shrestha, and Nayan Jyoti Mazumder.

Registrar Pradosh Kiron Nath commended the association for conducting the election smoothly and congratulated the new office bearers.