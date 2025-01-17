Applications are invited for recruitment of various engineering positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Engineer (E-II) on Fixed Term Basis in 2025. As free India was born, the Government of India announced a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components. BEL is among the elite group of Public Sector Undertakings, which has been conferred the Navratna status. The growth of the company mirrors the advances in defence electronics in India.

Name of post : Deputy Engineer (E-II)

No. of posts : 23

Discipline wise vacancies :

ECE : 11

MECH : 8

CSE : 2

CIVIL : 1

EEE : 1

Qualification :

BE / B.Tech / AMIE / GIETE / B.Sc Engineering (4 years course) from recognized

Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics / Mechanical /

Computer Science/Electrical Engineering/Civil Engineering.

Upper Age Limit :

28 years as on 01.01.2025.

Relaxation in age limit is as follows-

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) : 3 years Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe : 5 years Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) having minimum 40% disability : 10 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bel-india.in/

The last date for applying online is 06/02/2025.

Application Fees :

Rs.472/- (Rs.400/- + 18% GST). Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen categories gets exemption from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here