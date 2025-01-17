Imphal: The Hill Tribal Council (HTC), a powerful Kuki-Zo organization in Manipur‘s Tengnoupal district has issued a directive to all educational institutions in Moreh town to remove the Manipuri subject from their syllabi starting from the 2025-2026 academic year.

In a notification, the HTC stated, “All government and private schools in Moreh town are hereby notified to drop the Manipuri/Meetei Mayek subject from your school syllabi effective this academic year.”

The HTC justified this decision by stating that it aims to ensure students are taught “useful and productive” subjects while respecting the sentiments and culture of the “indigenous” Kuki-Zo community.

This move comes amid the ongoing political conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the state.

The notification encourages students to opt for alternative subjects, including Hindi, English, or any Modern Indian Language (MIL) such as Mizo, Thadou, Hmar, Zou, Maring, Anal, Vaiphei, Paite, and Gangte.

The HTC warned of potential penalties for non-compliance with this directive.

It’s important to note that the Meitei language, the official language of Manipur, uses the Meitei Mayek script.

According to the Sahitya Akademi, the history of this script can be traced back to at least the 6th century.