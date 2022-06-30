Guwahati: A man’s dead body was found on the railway tracks in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday.

It has been suspected that the man died after he was hit by a train.

The dead body was recovered from the Selenghat area.

However, the identification of the man is yet to be ascertained.

The police are investigating the matter as to how the man died or even what was he doing on the tracks.

The police are also looking into angles for suicide as well as murder.