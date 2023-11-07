Guwahati: A fierce gun battle ensued between police personnel and a gang of allegedly armed dacoits in Goalpara, Assam resulting in the death of two suspected dacoits.

One police officer was also injured in the exchange of fire.

The incident took place at Nichinta village in the Goalpara district of Assam.

Based on specific inputs, an operation was carried out by the police against the dreaded decoit gang in a bid to apprehend them.

As the police team approached the gang’s hideout, they were met with a hail of bullets from the decoits.

The police retaliated, and in the ensuing gun battle, two members of the decoit gang were shot dead on the spot.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Agia Police Station, Manoj Kumar Das, also sustained bullet wounds during the exchange of fire.

One of the deceased dacoits was identified as Amar Thapa, while the other was identified as Faridul Islam.

A vehicle belonging to the gang of decoits was also seized during the operation.

Of the two, Amar was accused of being involved with the GNLA in Meghalaya. He had several cases lodged against him and was wanted for murder and robbery.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.