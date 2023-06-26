Guwahati: Two individuals were reported missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the treacherous waters of the Dibru River in Chabua of Dibrugarh, Assam.

According to reports, three individuals had ventured across the river to collect wood.

However, upon gathering a substantial amount, they made the decision to split into two groups.

One person remained behind to gather more wood, while the other two went forward to transport the already collected wood back to the Balijan Tea Estate Ghat, the side from which they had embarked.

While the two individuals began their journey back with the wooden cargo, their boat capsized.

While onlookers present at the scene immediately attempted to offer assistance, their efforts were tragically cut short when the boat capsized before help could reach them.

The victims have been identified as Binoi Sumar and Bedan Murak.

Both went missing in the river during the incident.

An operation by emergency response teams was also launched to trace the victims.