Guwahati: In an operation carried out by the Vigilance & Anti-corruption Cell of the Assam Police, a junior engineer of the Debitola Block Development Officer in Kazigaon in Kokrajhar district was arrested.

The arrested junior engineer was identified as Sabibur Rahman.

As per reports, Rahman was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

He had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 15,000 in exchange for facilitating the passing of a bill.

Earlier on Monday, a Lat Mandal posted at the Morigaon Circle Office in Morigaon district in Assam was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

As per officials, the arrested lat mandal has been identified as Nabajyoti Nath posted at Morigaon Revenue Circle.

He was arrested right in front of his office while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 15 thousand from a complainant.

The V&AC in a tweet wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Nabajyoti Nath, Lot Mandal of Morigaon Revenue Circle, in front of the Morigaon Circle Office immediately after he accepted Rs. 15,000/- as a bribe for processing of Namjari.”