Guwahati: Two men suspected to be poachers were arrested by the police in Sonitpur, Assam on Sunday.

The two were detained based on inputs of their being involved with illegal poaching activities.

The police also found firearms with the two accused.

Also Read: Assam: Timber ‘smuggler’ shot dead in Kokrajhar, magisterial inquiry ordered

They were found near the banks of the river Brahmaputra with the arms based on the input.

They were in possession of two 7.65 mm pistols, one magazine and three rounds of live ammunition.

The police and forest department jointly started an operation near a riverbank at Dhekiajuli town in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Also Read: Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah “astounded” over Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The accused were identified as Julfikar Ali and Tajibur Rahman, both residents of Kustamari Char.

The police are now investigating their involvement with the poaching activities that the two may be involved in.