Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Margherita: Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnil Paul chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Friday at Margherita in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam to evaluate ongoing development initiatives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The session focused on a wide range of developmental issues concerning all subdivisions of the district, with particular attention to the Margherita subdivision.

The meeting, held at the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Margherita, witnessed the participation of key stakeholders, including the Co-District Commissioner of Margherita and representatives from various departments such as Public Health, Power Distribution, PWD (Buildings and Roads), Health, and Revenue, along with officials from local municipal boards and other public service institutions.

Discussions during the meeting spanned multiple areas, including the progress of development schemes, coordination between departments, and immediate challenges on the ground.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Special emphasis was placed on improving inter-departmental cooperation and resolving ongoing issues that hinder the smooth implementation of welfare and infrastructure projects.

The Commissioner highlighted the need for the timely completion of ongoing works and stressed the importance of delivering benefits to the public without delay.

He instructed departmental heads and field-level officers to maintain transparent communication, ensure proper documentation, and prioritize grievance redressal mechanisms.

Representatives from the municipal boards of Margherita and Digboi, power supply departments, market authorities, health units, and other stakeholders actively shared updates on their respective areas of progress.

Issues related to road development, electricity, drainage, healthcare services, and essential commodities were extensively deliberated upon.

The District Commissioner also appreciated the efforts of field officers and urged them to remain proactive in addressing public concerns.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on strengthening monitoring mechanisms and organizing follow-up sessions to ensure continuous progress tracking.