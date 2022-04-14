Guwahati: On Thursday, two bikers died after they crashed onto a parked truck in Barpeta’s Sorbhog.

The deceased were identified as Ansuma Ramchiary and Moha Bora.

Both of them were residents of the Besimari area.

As per locals, they were on a motorcycle and were at a “high speed” when they crashed onto a truck that was parked on the roadside waiting for labourers.

After the crash, the truck fled from the spot while the locals found the two bikers dead on the spot.

The locals said that bikers died within 5 minutes of the accident.

The police have been informed but the locals said the entire fault could be of the bikers as they were at a very high speed and were also allegedly rash driving.

The police are on the lookout for the truck that was at the accident site.