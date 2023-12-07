GUWAHATI: At least two senior Assam Police Service (APS) officers have been summoned by the special investigation team (SIT) for questioning in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The two senior APS officers to be summoned for question by the SIT at the Assam police’s CID (criminal investigation department) headquarters in Guwahati are: Faruk Ahmed and Ashima Kalita.

Both the summoned APS officers are accused of using unfair and unethical means in the combined competitive exam (CCE) 2013-2014.

Notably, the Assam government, recently, had suspended as many as 21 officials, including 11 APS officers and four Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers, for their alleged involvement in the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam.

These 21 officials were named in the report filed by the one-man inquiry commission of justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma into the anomalies and malpractices by APSC while conducting the CCE 2013-14.

The commission in its report pointed about “the anomalies and malpractices resorted to for the selection of candidates in exchange of money and other extraneous consideration by the APSC headed by then chairperson Rakesh Kumar Paul while conducting the CCE 2013-2014”.

The suspended APS officers are:

1. Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, APS, Dy SP 21st APBn, Katlicherra, Hailakandi

2. Nitu Mani Das, APS, Addl SP (Crime), Bongaigaon

3. Rumir Timungpi, APS, Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati

4. Faruk Ahmed, APS, Addl SP (Crime), South Salmara

5. Kalyan Kr. Das, APS, Addl SP (Crime), Cachar

6. Kula Pradip Bhattacharyya, APS, Addl SP, CM’s SVC and attached to CM (Security), Assam

7. Nilanjal Gogoi, APS, Dy SP, SB, HQ, Guwahati

8. Nandini Kakati, APS, ADCP (Central), Guwahati

9. Anal Jyoti Das, APS, Addl SP (HQ), Dima Hasao

10. Sajahan Sarkar, APS, Addl SP (Crime, Jorhat

11. Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah, APS, Addl SP (HQ), Jorhat