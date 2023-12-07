Guwahati: The people in the city have been experiencing a cloudy sky with light showers/drizzle since Wednesday night.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the city will witness the climate to be generally cloudy with light rainfall till Saturday (December 9).

For the next two days moderate to light rain or drizzle is expected to hover around the city.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was reported at 28.3 while the minimum temperature was reported at 19.4.

According to IMD, Cyclone Michaung is expected to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh for the next 10-12 hours.