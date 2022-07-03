The Assam government has suspended at least two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for not reporting for the new duty assigned to them after their respective transfers.

The Assam government decided to suspend the two ACS officers in line with its policy against officers, who do not join their new duties following transfer.

The two ACS officers, who have been suspended by the Assam government, have been identified as Anurag Phukan and Hooman Gohain Baruah.

ACS officer Anurag Phukan was serving as deputy secretary in the Assam cultural affairs department and joint director, cultural affairs (additional charge), when he was served with a transfer order.

Phukan was transferred and posted as protocol officer in the general administration department (GAD) on April 25 this year.

However, Anurag Phukan failed to join for duty till May 13.

“Anurag Phukan, ACS had failed to comply with the Government instructions which amounts to a violation of Government orders, insubordination and-gross misconduct. Now, therefore Anurag Phukan, ACS is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Anurag Phukan, ACS, will remain as Kamrup (M),” a notification read.

On the other hand, Hooman Gohain Baruah, who was serving as under-secretary in the indigenous and tribal faith and culture department, had been also transferred as protocol officer in the general administration department on April 25 this year.

“It is further confirmed from the General Administration Department that he did not join till June 19. Thus Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS had failed to comply with the Government instructions/OMs which amounts to a violation of Government orders, insubordination and gross misconduct. Now, therefore, Hooman Gohain Baruah, is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS, will remain as Kamrup (M),” another notification read.