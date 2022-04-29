Guwahati: Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara organized a training programme on “Empowering Women through Capacity Building in Good Dairy Farm Management” from April 25 to 29.

The programme was sponsored by National Commission for Women, New Delhi.

The training programme was formally inaugurated on April 25, 2022, by Dr Hemoprabha Borthakur, the Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women.

A total of 30 women farmers from the Borsimaluguri area under the Baksa District of Assam participated in the training programme.

A total of 18 resource persons from different departments under the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara including Dr Bibeka Nanda Saikia, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara and Dr Atul Borgohain, Associate Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara Campus, Guwahati delivered lectures covering different areas like general management, nutritional management, breeding and health care. Two field visit programmes were also arranged to Instruction Livestock Farm (Cattle), CVSc, AAU, Khanapara and Purabi Dairy, Panjabari.

In the valedictory function on April 29, 2022, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat Dr BC Deka attended as Chief Guest for the occasion and he had expressed the importance of skill up-gradation of rural women dairy farmers for income generation in Northeastern India and more particularly Assam.

He thanked Dr Atul Borgohain, Associate Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara Campus, Guwahati for the initiation of an off training programme for the farming community.

He also released an extension bulletin in scientific dairy farming in the Assamese language and the 8th issue of Digital Assamese livestock advisory which was distributed among the participants. Certificate, necessary anthelmintics, mineral and vitamin mixtures and a bunch of Napier grass saplings were also distributed among the participants.