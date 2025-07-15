Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed the recent armed conflict between Chin armed groups in Myanmar’s Chin State with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Currently in Delhi, Lalduhoma met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Monday and briefed him on the conflict’s impact on Mizoram.

Recent gunfights between the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram, backed by the Chin National Army (CNA), over territorial control have forced over 4,000 people from Myanmar’s border villages to flee into Mizoram.

Mizoram had already sheltered more than 32,000 refugees from the coup-hit country, officials said.

Most of the refugees who entered Mizoram following the latest violence returned to their villages in Myanmar starting Saturday, after the CNDF withdrew from Khawmawi and Rih Khawdar villages the previous day, officials added.

Only a few refugees, who are staying with relatives, have remained in Zokhawthar and other villages in Champhai district, they noted.

Officials stated that most of the displaced people came from Khawmawi village, which lies across the Tiau River from Zokhawthar.

According to the official statement, Lalduhoma also discussed several development issues with the Prime Minister.

These included the Thenzawl Peace City Project, the improvement of the national highway between Aizawl and Thenzawl in Serchhip district, the ongoing piped gas connection initiative, and the state’s flagship Handholding Scheme.

Lalduhoma informed the Prime Minister that Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) is currently implementing a ?9,265 crore project to provide piped gas connections to residents of Aizawl.

The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the new Bairabi–Sairang railway line and the Sairang railway station.

The Prime Minister agreed to do so in person at the earliest convenient date, the statement added.