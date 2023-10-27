Guwahati: Due to infrastructure development work in Rangiya division, several train services have been cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted.

“In view of traffic & power block between Sorupeta – Pathsala stations, shadow block between Changsari – Rangiya stationsand for TRD block and construction block & signal disconnection and Post Non-Interlocking work at Boko, Bamunigaon, Singra, Dhupdharaunder Rangiya division and also Pre Non-Intelocking/Non – Interlocking works in Eastern Railway/North Eastern Railway services of several trains have been cancelled, rescheduled &diverted as indicated below,” NF Railway said in a statement.

Cancelled Trains:

15769/15770 Alipurduar Junction-Lumding-Alipurduar Junction Intercity Express

15753/15754 Alipurduar Junction-Guwahati-Alipurduar Junction Shifung Express

15928 New Tinsukia-Rangiya Express

15927 Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express

15967 Rangiya-Ledo Express

15417 Alipurduar Junction-Silghat Town Rajya Rani Express

15418 Silghat Town-Alipurduar Junction Rajya Rani Express

05922 New Tinsukia-Dhubri Special

05921 Dhubri-New Tinsukia Special

Rescheduled Trains:

05801 New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger

05810 Guwahati-New Bongaigaon Passenger

22411 Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Terminal Express

22511 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kamakhya Express

Diverted Trains:

20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express

15622 Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Express

15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express

05616 Guwahati-Udaipur City Express

15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express

15651 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express

Passengers are requested to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly. For more information, please visit the website of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) or contact the NFR customer care center.