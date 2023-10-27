Guwahati: Due to infrastructure development work in Rangiya division, several train services have been cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted.
“In view of traffic & power block between Sorupeta – Pathsala stations, shadow block between Changsari – Rangiya stationsand for TRD block and construction block & signal disconnection and Post Non-Interlocking work at Boko, Bamunigaon, Singra, Dhupdharaunder Rangiya division and also Pre Non-Intelocking/Non – Interlocking works in Eastern Railway/North Eastern Railway services of several trains have been cancelled, rescheduled &diverted as indicated below,” NF Railway said in a statement.
Cancelled Trains:
- 15769/15770 Alipurduar Junction-Lumding-Alipurduar Junction Intercity Express
- 15753/15754 Alipurduar Junction-Guwahati-Alipurduar Junction Shifung Express
- 15928 New Tinsukia-Rangiya Express
- 15927 Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express
- 15967 Rangiya-Ledo Express
- 15417 Alipurduar Junction-Silghat Town Rajya Rani Express
- 15418 Silghat Town-Alipurduar Junction Rajya Rani Express
- 05922 New Tinsukia-Dhubri Special
- 05921 Dhubri-New Tinsukia Special
Rescheduled Trains:
- 05801 New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger
- 05810 Guwahati-New Bongaigaon Passenger
- 22411 Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Terminal Express
- 22511 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kamakhya Express
Diverted Trains:
- 20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express
- 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express
- 15622 Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Express
- 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express
- 05616 Guwahati-Udaipur City Express
- 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express
- 15651 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express
Passengers are requested to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly. For more information, please visit the website of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) or contact the NFR customer care center.