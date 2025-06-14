Guwahati: Saya Baruah, a mother of two daughters from Tezpur, Assam, clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s Athletic Physique Championship at the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Thimphu on Friday.

Baruah’s impressive win highlights her dedication to fitness and sport. Beyond her achievements as an athlete, she also serves as a national referee in Weightlifting and is a certified coach with the Sports Authority of India. Currently, she works as a fitness coach at Tezpur University.

Saya Baruah is a true inspiration, balancing her athletic career with family life. Her elder daughter is currently studying in Class 12, while her younger daughter is in Class 6.

Looking ahead, Baruah will represent her country on an even bigger stage, as she prepares to participate in the World Championships in November 2025 in Indonesia.

