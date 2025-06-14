Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three individuals, including Paresh Baruah, the Myanmar-based leader of the banned militant group ULFA (Independent), for orchestrating a conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam during Independence Day celebrations last year.

Officials confirmed that NIA named Paresh Baruah, also known by aliases such as Paresh Asom, Kamruj Zaman Khan, Nur-uz-Zaman, Zaman Bhai, Pradip, and Paban Baruah, in the chargesheet.

He currently serves as the self-styled commander-in-chief and chairman of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to the NIA’s statement, the agency also charged Abhijit Gogoi (alias Abhijeet Gogoi) and Jahnu Boruah (alias Arnob Asom, alias Huntu) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. Investigators submitted the chargesheet in a Guwahati court on Friday.

The NIA revealed that all three accused had direct involvement in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati.

The investigation found that ULFA (I) intended the blasts to disrupt Independence Day events across Assam in August 2023 as part of a coordinated campaign to instill fear and undermine national unity.

The agency took over the investigation in September 2024. Through detailed inquiries, officials discovered that the IEDs were designed to cause casualties, damage public property, and threaten India’s sovereignty and public safety.

Authorities have stepped up security measures in response and are continuing efforts to neutralize such threats from extremist outfits.