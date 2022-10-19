Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to raise the daily duty allowances of the basic trained home guards and advanced trained home guards.

“As per directives of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Home Department of the government of Assam has raised the daily duty allowances to Rs 767 (from the existing rate of Rs 300 per day per head for basic trained home guards and Rs 315 per day per head for advanced trained home guards),” said an official statement issued on Wednesday.

A raise in the daily duty allowances has been a long-standing demand of the home guards.

As per the notification, no HMB 150/2015/299, issued by the Home & Political Department, the increased duty allowances rate will be applicable from today onwards, it said.

Today’s decision will benefit as many as 24,000 home guards jawans, with each jawan’s monthly remuneration standing at around Rs 23,010, added the statement.

“The Chief Minister stated that today’s decision would be step towards uplift of all sections of society. He further stated that the increase in monthly duty allowances would act as a motivation to the jawans to work with greater dedication and motivation,” it further said.