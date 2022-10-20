GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to present scooters to top performers in higher secondary exam.

Those to be presented scooters include 29,748 girl students, who secured first division and 6052 boys, who secured 75% and above in the exam.

The total cost, which will be incurred by the Assam government in presenting the scooters is estimated to be around Rs 259 crore.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Assam cabinet on Wednesday.

This is being seen as a bid by the Assam government to encourage students to perform better in higher secondary exams.

Moreover, monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialized colleges hiked to Rs 55,000 (fixed pay).

The Assam cabinet has further decided develop a hotel in Kaziranga, which will be operated by the Saraf Hotel Enterprises (Hyatt Group of Hotels).

The decision to develop the hotel in Kaziranga has been taken by the Assam cabinet as a bid to boost tourism.