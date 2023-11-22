Guwahati: After the Assam Government implemented a new tax policy that imposes fees for organizing cultural events, political rallies, and other activities, Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora termed the decision as condemnable.

Ripun Bora speaking on the issue said, “This decision of the Assam government is condemnable. the Assam government is only based on fake promises and commitments.”

The senior politician from the state said that the BJP only knows how to misuse the ED and the CBI and not make the lives of the citizens better.

He said that it was shameful that Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government is now engaging the police for tax collection instead of ensuring proper maintenance of law and order in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Govt imposes new taxes & fees for cultural events, rallies and other events

He said that all of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s words and lectures now seem to be fake as he even resorted to the police with sticks to collect money from Bihu committees.

“The government today is bankrupt and the BJP government has put the state in massive debt”, he added.

He added that the government should have focused on making the state better in terms of economy, health and education but it led by the BJP is seen engaging people in some “Amrit Kalas” yatra. “We don’t see any need for such an event”, he added.

Bora suggested the government rename the tax on events as “Amrit Kar” (nectar tax).

It may be mentioned that The Assam government has implemented a new tax policy that imposes fees for organizing cultural events, political rallies, and other activities.

The new policy requires individuals and organizations to pay varying amounts depending on the type of event they wish to organize.

Cultural processions, ceremonies, and events, including Bihu functions, now require a permission fee of Rs 300.

Political rallies, events, and meetings, as well as all sports events, will incur a fee of Rs 2,000.

Also Read: Assam: SIT detains two civil servants in connection to APSC cash-for-job scam

For street plays, awareness rallies, and similar events, a fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

Organizing trade fairs, food fairs, and expos will require a fee of Rs 5,000.

The policy also imposes hefty fees for opening petrol pumps and gas agencies, with a charge of Rs 10,000.

Verification of workers involved in construction, verification of rented accommodation, and verification of PG (paying guest) accommodations now come with a fee ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Also Read: Assam: 6,000 weapons looted from security forces in Manipur, 4,000 still in open, says Lt Gen Kalita

Commercial construction projects within the Guwahati Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) area will require a police clearance fee of Rs 50,000, while projects in the rest of the state will require a fee of Rs 25,000.