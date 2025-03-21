Digboi: The Tinsukia district chapter of the All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) expressed gratitude to the Tinsukia district unit of Assam Police on Friday for safely rescuing four missing minor children from two different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The authorities rescued three children from Zero in the Lower Subansiri district and traced and rescued one child from Itanagar with the active assistance of Naharlagan police in the Papumpare district.

AASAA Tinsukia district president Albert Oriya said, “We filed a missing complaint with the SP of Tinsukia on March 17, and the swift action of the joint Assam and Arunachal police led to the successful rescue of the children on March 19.”

Oriya explained that the four missing children, from various age groups, hailed from the Hukanpukhuri area under the Digboi police station.

The children stated that they had engaged in various types of manual labor, which deprived them of their right to elementary education.

The authorities handed the children over to their respective guardians on Thursday, and the District Child Protection office called them for counseling on Friday afternoon.

The SP of Tinsukia stated the important role of parents in providing proper upbringing and timely counseling to children to prevent the growing menace of human trafficking in the region.

“We have seen cases of missing children under various circumstances, including job searches, elopement, and domestic disharmony,” said the top cop, adding, “Police takes strong action against crimes involving minors and women.”

In addition to the four rescued children, police also rescued two more minor boys from Arunachal’s Raga, who hail from Bordumsa’s No. 2 Mohong and nearby Mohong Basti in Tinsukia district.

Mihin Gambo, the SP of Nagalagan, confirmed that his team rescued another minor from his jurisdiction on Thursday, who a local resident had employed as manual labor.

Mr. Gambo also shared that his team, in collaboration with local police, rescued two minors from the Dibrugarh district who had mistakenly landed in Itanagar while trying to reach Bengaluru. The minors were later reunited with their guardians.

Meanwhile, the discovery of the bodies of two missing minor girls from a riverbank at Dhemaji’s Jonai No. 1 Milanpur Gaon on Friday evening shocked the community.

Dhemaji police confirmed that the girls had gone missing on Wednesday.