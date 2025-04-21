Assam: Tinsukia bags PM's award for 'holistic development'

Guwahati: Assam’s Tinsukia District Administration wins Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in ‘Holistic Development of Districts’ Category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the prestigious award during the 17th Civil Services Day event held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday.

Following the achievement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride over the recognition on his official social media handle X, calling it a proud moment for Assam.

CM Sarma applauded the effort of the officials, stating, ‘Congratulations to the team Tinsukia District Administration on being awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in the category of ‘Holistic Development of Districts’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’.

“Tinsukia has been able to smartly implement Central and State Govt policies and is a model of growth for all other districts to follow,” the Chief Minister noted.