Guwahati: The Red Horns Division of the Indian Army and the Assam government on Tuesday announced the highly anticipated second edition of the prestigious event, ‘The Rising Sun Water Fest-Revisiting Saraighat,’ during the curtain raiser event held at the Narengi Military Station in Guwahati, featuring sailing and rowing by renowned clubs of India.

To make the event even more exhilarating and unique, the Red Horns Division revealed that thrilling demonstrations by the special forces and the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be a major highlight for the spectators.

The water sports festival is a tribute to the heroic Saraighat Battle, a pivotal historical moment in 1671, when the valiant Ahom forces led by Lachit Borphukan triumphed over the Mughals on the banks of Brahmaputra river.

The ceremony commenced with the unveiling of the magnificent trophies that will be awarded to the winners of the sailing and rowing competitions.

These trophies represent the pinnacle of achievement in water sports and serve as a symbol of excellence, inspiring young athletes to strive for greatness.

The organisers are sanguine that the spectators will witness some of the most talented and dedicated athletes from renowned national level clubs as they compete in both sailing and rowing.

These athletes are a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and dedication, motivating aspiring youth to follow in their footsteps and promote these sports.

The three-day festival will be held at Deepor Beel in Guwahati from November 17 to November 20, 2023.

The event is not just about sports, it’s about celebrating the spirit of competition, inclusivity and the pursuit of excellence while motivating the youth of the country to embrace water sports.