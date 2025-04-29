Haflong: At least three suspected cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)] were reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on Tuesday in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The incident occurred between N. Khubing village and Herekilo village, within the jurisdiction of the Haflong police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and live ammunition from the encounter site.

Sources indicate that the exchange of fire between NSCN (IM) cadres and security forces began on Tuesday morning, resulting in the deaths of the suspected militants.

Following the incident, police have cordoned off the area and are restricting non-essential movement for safety.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vehicles passing through the vicinity are undergoing thorough security checks.