Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) has received a research grant of Rs 10 crore under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Central Government’s prestigious Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) scheme.

This substantial funding aims to bolster the university’s research ecosystem and enhance its existing scientific infrastructure.

The DST will provide the financial assistance over a period of four years. The funds will be utilized to acquire high-end advanced instrumentation facilities for cross-disciplinary applications, support research manpower, procure consumables, ensure instrument maintenance, and facilitate scientific social responsibility initiatives.

Additionally, the grant will support start-ups and industrial collaboration, as well as the organization of seminars and workshops.

The TU PURSE project will build upon the university’s existing research strengths, particularly in the critical areas of green hydrogen production, conversion of bio-waste to bio-fuels, and the development of energy conversion and storage devices, said a statement.

These research areas align with national priorities for sustainable energy and environmental conservation.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, expressed his gratitude to the DST for awarding the prestigious grant and congratulated the entire team involved in securing it.

He highlighted the competitive nature of the selection process, noting that the proposal had to be meticulously prepared amidst strong competition from other higher educational institutions.

“The proposal had to be meticulously prepared, given the presence of several competing higher educational institutions. The TU PURSE Committee, with representation from Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) departments, finalized the proposal including several thrust areas,” stated Prof. Singh.

The Vice-Chancellor himself presented the proposal before a high-level committee in Delhi, underscoring the university’s commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation.

This significant grant is expected to significantly enhance Tezpur University’s research capabilities and contribute to scientific advancement in the region and beyond.