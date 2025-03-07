Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 02 (two) Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical) and 01 (one) Project Technical Support-II in the ICMR sponsored research project entitled “Design and Development of Internet of Medical Things and AI-Based Mental Health Alert System with Smartphone Application Using Ear-Electroencephalogram Waves and Photoplethysmography Vital Physiological Measurements” under the Principal Investigator Prof. Bhabesh Deka, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

(1) Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees with three years post qualification

experience (industry or academic and research institutions) or PhD.

(2) For Engineering/IT/CS – Graduate degree of four years with three years post qualification experience (industry or academic and research institutions).

Job Role and Skill requirements:

Developing signal processing and machine learning algorithms MATLAB/Python and CUDA GPU programming.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs. 67,000 (Rupees sixty-seven thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering or equivalent) + five years experience in relevant subject/field OR three years graduate degree in relevant subject / field + two years experience in relevant subject.

Job Role and Skill Requirements:

Assisting in conducting, monitoring and co-ordinating the activities of the project. Assisting in data collection / administrative file processing. Any other duty assigned by the PI

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs. 20,000/- (Rupees twenty thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month

Age limit:

Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical): 40 years.

Project Technical Support-II: 30 years.

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th March 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Conference Room, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur

University

How to apply :

Candidates may appear before the interview board with all original and two sets of self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE (if any, if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. A copy of the duly filled in application along with relevant documents may kindly be mailed to [email protected] or [email protected] on or before 15/03/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here