Guwahati: A person accused of being a “teer” agent (bookie) was injured in police action in Dhubri, Assam.

As per reports, the accused was injured during an operation carried out by Dhubri Police based on specific inputs.

The incident took place near Biratnagar Chariali in Golakganj. The accused was allegedly running a counter for teer “tickets” in the area.

He was identified as Shyamal Debnath of Dhubri.

The police said that he allegedly tried to assault the police team that came to arrest him. He then tried to escape from the spot but was injured as he was shot in “controlled firing” action by the police.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

An investigation is being carried out in to the incident.

It may be mentioned that teer is a traditional lottery game that is played in Meghalaya. The game involves betting on the outcome of archery matches, which are held twice daily in different locations throughout the state.

While it is very popular in Meghalaya, it is illegal and banned in Assam.