PATHSALA: In a shocking incident, a 23-old-youth was beaten up by a group of people while taking selfie with girls in Assam’s Baska district.

The incident happened on Monday, when Joytish Das, a computer teacher of a private institution in Baksa district of Assam was taking selfies with his assistant and a friend, who belongs to a different community.

After some time a group of people arrived at the computer centre and snatched his mobile phone and took him to a different place, where he was beaten up with sticks.

The mother of the youth rescued him.

Injury marks could be seen on the entire body of the youth.

Also read: Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain steps down as executive member of APCC

Meanwhile, the family members of the youth lodged an FIR at the police station in Baksa district of Assam seeking justice.

Meanwhile, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary said, “We condemn the incident that occurred in Salbari. This should not happen just for taking selfies. Police should take action against the matter.”